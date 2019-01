Ex-Starbucks CEO Considers An Independent Presidential Bid Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he is thinking about a run for president as a "centrist independent." Schultz discussed his ideas on CBS' 60 Minutes Sunday night.

