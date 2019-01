Remembering Barrier-Breaking Naval Aviator Rosemary Mariner Rosemary Mariner, the first American female military aviator to command an air squadron, has died at the age of 65. Steve Inskeep remembers Mariner's life with her friend and pilot Tammie Jo Shults.

Remembering Barrier-Breaking Naval Aviator Rosemary Mariner Rosemary Mariner, the first American female military aviator to command an air squadron, has died at the age of 65. Steve Inskeep remembers Mariner's life with her friend and pilot Tammie Jo Shults.