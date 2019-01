Hundreds Are Missing After Dam Collapses In Southern Brazil The death toll from the collapse of a dam in southern Brazilian continues to rise as searchers labor in deep mud. Several hundred people are still reported missing.

Hundreds Are Missing After Dam Collapses In Southern Brazil Latin America Hundreds Are Missing After Dam Collapses In Southern Brazil Hundreds Are Missing After Dam Collapses In Southern Brazil Audio will be available later today. The death toll from the collapse of a dam in southern Brazilian continues to rise as searchers labor in deep mud. Several hundred people are still reported missing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor