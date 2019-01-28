Tituss Burgess Is The 'Author And Finisher' Of His Own Fate

Tituss Burgess shares a first name with the character he plays on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

With one difference — TV-Titus has one "s."

Okay, more than one difference: Titus is loud, in your face, and plagued by self-doubt.

Tituss is kind of an introvert — reserved and quiet. And as he tells NPR's Sam Sanders, he is the "author and finisher" of his own fate and has "control" over how he is seen.

That confidence has contributed to Burgess' success and led to a new project on the horizon: writing the lyrics and score for a new musical rendition of The Preacher's Wife, the 1996 film starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. Burgess recently purchased the rights.

He gets real with Sam on when he knew it was time to leave his home of rural Georgia for Broadway, finding himself in a Lion King show at Disneyland, and his deep love for 99-cent stores.

Anjuli Sastry and Jinae West produced and edited this episode for Broadcast.