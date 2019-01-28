Accessibility links
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Star Tituss Burgess It's Tuesday. Burgess is one of the stars of the hit Netflix show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.' He gets real on playing an extrovert (as an introvert), going from rural Georgia to Broadway, and his love for 99-cent stores. Tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Tituss Burgess Is The 'Author And Finisher' Of His Own Fate

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Tituss Burgess plays Titus Andromedon on the Netflix show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.' Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images hide caption

Tituss Burgess shares a first name with the character he plays on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

With one difference — TV-Titus has one "s."

Okay, more than one difference: Titus is loud, in your face, and plagued by self-doubt.

Tituss is kind of an introvert — reserved and quiet. And as he tells NPR's Sam Sanders, he is the "author and finisher" of his own fate and has "control" over how he is seen.

That confidence has contributed to Burgess' success and led to a new project on the horizon: writing the lyrics and score for a new musical rendition of The Preacher's Wife, the 1996 film starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. Burgess recently purchased the rights.

He gets real with Sam on when he knew it was time to leave his home of rural Georgia for Broadway, finding himself in a Lion King show at Disneyland, and his deep love for 99-cent stores.

Anjuli Sastry and Jinae West produced and edited this episode for Broadcast.