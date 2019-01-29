Pack Your Bags And Your Books For 6 Literary Journeys With Nancy Pearl

The central character in this book is a candlepin bowling alley in a small town right outside Boston. Throughout the book we're spending time with the people whose lives have intersected with this bowling alley, beginning with the woman who founded it, Bertha Truitt.

Elizabeth McCracken is just a delicious writer. This is a book that's quirky, it's a book that's heartfelt. If you're going to write a novel, this is a novel to read to learn how to write a novel — she's a writer's writer. She's able to come up with these outlandishly wonderful situations and make it seem not only real, but that you're going through these experiences with them.