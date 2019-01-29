Accessibility links
Roger Stone Expected To Plead Not Guilty In D.C. Federal Court Tuesday The longtime GOP consultant and self-described "dirty trickster" was indicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements to Congress and witness tampering. He says he's done nothing wrong.
NPR logo Roger Stone Expected To Plead Not Guilty In D.C. Federal Court Tuesday

National Security

Roger Stone Expected To Plead Not Guilty In D.C. Federal Court Tuesday

Enlarge this image

Roger Stone, a confidant of PresidentTrump, walks out of the federal courthouse following a hearing Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone's next court date is in Washington. Lynne Sladky/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Lynne Sladky/AP

Roger Stone, a confidant of PresidentTrump, walks out of the federal courthouse following a hearing Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stone's next court date is in Washington.

Lynne Sladky/AP

Republican political consultant Roger Stone is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C. He has said he'll plead not guilty to obstruction and other charges unsealed last week.

Stone was arrested Friday in South Florida but the grand jury that indicted him operates in the nation's capital, so he could eventually face trial in Washington.

Trump Confidant Roger Stone Indicted On 7 Counts Related To 2016 Election Attack

National Security

Trump Confidant Roger Stone Indicted On 7 Counts Related To 2016 Election Attack

Stone was indicted on one count of obstructing a proceeding, five counts of making false statements to Congress and one count of witness tampering — prosecutors allege that he tried to persuade another witness to lie to Congress, too.

Stone says he's done nothing wrong and he has complained about his treatment from the FBI and from the Justice Department since his arrest. He used a series of media appearances to declare that he's been wronged and to vow to fight the charges.

Roger Stone Indictment Raises More Big Questions About Russia, Trump 2016 Campaign

National Security

Roger Stone Indictment Raises More Big Questions About Russia, Trump 2016 Campaign

Stone also rejected the idea that he had any inside line to WikiLeaks, which released materials in 2016 stolen by Russia's military intelligence agency, or that he was part of a conspiracy to help swing the 2016 election for Donald Trump.

"All I did was take publicly available information and try to hype it to get it as much attention as possible," he said Sunday during an interview with ABC News.

All The Criminal Charges To Emerge So Far From Robert Mueller's Investigation

National Security

All The Criminal Charges To Emerge So Far From Robert Mueller's Investigation

Stone has acknowledged much of the substance of the indictment unveiled last week: He heard from Trump's top political lieutenants, including deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and, later, top campaign boss Steve Bannon, about WikiLeaks' intentions for the 2016 race.

Stone also acknowledged talking on the phone with Trump himself, but said all these contacts were "benign" and that all he's done is be the political professional he's always been.

Stone also told ABC Sunday that he might be open to cooperating with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller but then told TV crews outside his home on Monday that he now has no intention of entering into any kind of plea deal with the Justice Department.

Here's What Could Be Ahead In The Russia Investigations In 2019

National Security

Here's What Could Be Ahead In The Russia Investigations In 2019

The Russia Investigations: Is The Endgame Now In Sight?

National Security

The Russia Investigations: Is The Endgame Now In Sight?