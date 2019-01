Drier Conditions Force Researchers To Find New Rice Farming Method Rice farmers in Nepal are improving yields by more than 50 percent using a technique that sows fewer plants per acre but produces more rice per plant. It also uses less water.

Drier Conditions Force Researchers To Find New Rice Farming Method Environment Drier Conditions Force Researchers To Find New Rice Farming Method Drier Conditions Force Researchers To Find New Rice Farming Method Audio will be available later today. Rice farmers in Nepal are improving yields by more than 50 percent using a technique that sows fewer plants per acre but produces more rice per plant. It also uses less water. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor