911 Operator Helps Young Student Burdened By 'Tons Of Homework'

Antonia Bundy, a 911 dispatcher, took a call earlier this month from a boy who sounded sad. Bundy wasn't busy so she helped the young caller work through what to him was a math emergency.

A 911 dispatcher named Antonia Bundy took a call earlier this month from a boy who sounded frustrated and sad.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I had a really bad day, and I don't know.

ANTONIA BUNDY: What happened at school that made you have a bad day?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I just have tons of homework.

MARTIN: Which is not a reason to call 911. But Bundy wasn't busy, so she helped the young man work through what clearly felt to him like a math emergency. It's MORNING EDITION.

