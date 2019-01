Measles Outbreak Begins In Washington State And Spreads To Oregon Public health officials are struggling to contain a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest. The number of people infected has grown to 35 people with 11 more suspected cases.

Measles Outbreak Begins In Washington State And Spreads To Oregon Public health officials are struggling to contain a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest. The number of people infected has grown to 35 people with 11 more suspected cases.