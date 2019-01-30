Woman In Thailand Saves Puppy While Running A Marathon

The woman saw other runners stepping over something. It was a puppy that seemed lost. She picked it up and carried it all the way to the finish line. She has since adopted the dog.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of a hardcore dog rescue. A woman was running in a marathon in Thailand when she saw runners step over something - a puppy, which seemed lost. She picked it up and carried it all the remaining 19 miles of the marathon. There's video of this. She seems a little tired, but she triumphantly holds up the puppy in one palm while running. She has since adopted the dog and named it in honor of the marathon where they met.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.