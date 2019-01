O'Brady Is First To Complete Solo, Unassisted Trek Across Antarctica Rachel Martin talks to adventurer Colin O'Brady, who last month made history by becoming the first person to cross the continent of Antarctica unaided.

O'Brady Is First To Complete Solo, Unassisted Trek Across Antarctica O'Brady Is First To Complete Solo, Unassisted Trek Across Antarctica O'Brady Is First To Complete Solo, Unassisted Trek Across Antarctica Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to adventurer Colin O'Brady, who last month made history by becoming the first person to cross the continent of Antarctica unaided. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor