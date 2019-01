Venezuelan President Maduro Faces Intensified Pressure To Step Down Massive nationwide protests are planned in Venezuela Wednesday, as Venezuela officials try to block the self-declared president Juan Guaidó from leaving the country and freeze his bank accounts.

Venezuelan President Maduro Faces Intensified Pressure To Step Down Venezuelan President Maduro Faces Intensified Pressure To Step Down Venezuelan President Maduro Faces Intensified Pressure To Step Down Audio will be available later today. Massive nationwide protests are planned in Venezuela Wednesday, as Venezuela officials try to block the self-declared president Juan Guaidó from leaving the country and freeze his bank accounts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor