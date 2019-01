Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar Discusses Border Security Negotiations NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, one of the 17 lawmakers beginning negotiations on border security, hoping to find a compromise to avert another government shutdown.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar Discusses Border Security Negotiations Politics Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar Discusses Border Security Negotiations Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar Discusses Border Security Negotiations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, one of the 17 lawmakers beginning negotiations on border security, hoping to find a compromise to avert another government shutdown. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor