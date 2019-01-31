The 20 Best Songs We Heard In January

Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and Lana Del Rey released some of our favorites songs of the month.
Courtesy of the artists
hide caption
toggle caption
Courtesy of the artists
Vampire Weekend, Lizzo and Lana Del Rey released some of our favorites songs of the month.
Courtesy of the artists
Welcome to the first in our new series of roundups highlighting the best new songs of each month. January is often a slow time for releases, as labels and artists come off the holidays and start to tease bigger projects on the horizon. But the first month of this year still delivered plenty of memorable and surprising tracks. Singer Lana Del Rey, known for her lush, layered arrangements, released a devastatingly spare track about holding on to hope in times of darkness; Australian singer Stella Donnelly's "Old Man" gives a wink and a smile while eviscerating lecherous men; rapper J. Cole's "Middle Child" takes on the glorification of drug use, a capricious music industry and all the haters who doubted him.