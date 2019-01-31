The 20 Best Songs We Heard In January

Welcome to the first in our new series of roundups highlighting the best new songs of each month. January is often a slow time for releases, as labels and artists come off the holidays and start to tease bigger projects on the horizon. But the first month of this year still delivered plenty of memorable and surprising tracks. Singer Lana Del Rey, known for her lush, layered arrangements, released a devastatingly spare track about holding on to hope in times of darkness; Australian singer Stella Donnelly's "Old Man" gives a wink and a smile while eviscerating lecherous men; rapper J. Cole's "Middle Child" takes on the glorification of drug use, a capricious music industry and all the haters who doubted him.

Stream our 20 songs from January below or on Spotify, and be sure to check out the best albums we heard in January over here.

The 20 Best Songs We Heard In January Loma Vista Andrew Bird, "Sisyphus" from My Finest Work Yet YouTube Polydor James Blake, "Where's The Catch?" (feat. André 3000) from Assume Form YouTube Better Oblivion Community Center, "Dylan Thomas" from Better Oblivion Community Center YouTube Dreamville J. Cole, "MIDDLE CHILD" from MIDDLE CHILD YouTube Lana Del Rey, "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it" from hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it YouTube Stella Donnelly, "Old Man" from Beware Of The Dogs YouTube Billie Eilish, "WHEN I WAS OLDER" from Music Inspired By the Film Roma YouTube EM Frank García y su Son Samario, "Pequeñas Poesías" from Pequeñas Poesías YouTube Anti- Girlpool, "What Chaos Is Imaginary" from What Chaos Is Imaginary YouTube Loma Vista Injury Réserve, "Jawbreaker" (feat. Rico Nasty & Pro Teens) from Jawbreaker YouTube Age 101 Music Little Simz, "Selfish" (feat. Cleo Sol) from Selfish YouTube Atlantic Lizzo, "Juice" from Juice YouTube Hyperion Garrick Ohlsson, Intermezzos Op 117: No 2 in B flat minor from Brahms: Late Piano Works This song is not available on streaming services. The song can be downloaded here. Pedro The Lion, "Quietest Friend" from Phoenix YouTube Priests, "The Seduction Of Kansas" from The Seduction of Kansas YouTube Rounder Caroline Spence, "Mint Condition" from Long Haul / Mint Condition YouTube Toro y Moi, "Fading" from Outer Peace YouTube Sony Vampire Weekend, "Harmony Hall" from Harmony Hall / 2021 YouTube Sensibility Recordings Joy Williams, "Front Porch" from Front Porch YouTube ATO Nilüfer Yanya, "In Your Head" from In Your Head YouTube