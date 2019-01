Michigan State Faulted For Handling Of Sexual Abuse Cases A Department of Education report claims Michigan State University displayed "a lack of institutional control" in the handling of the Larry Nassar scandal, and has violated federal campus safety laws.

Michigan State Faulted For Handling Of Sexual Abuse Cases

A Department of Education report claims Michigan State University displayed "a lack of institutional control" in the handling of the Larry Nassar scandal, and has violated federal campus safety laws.