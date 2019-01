Camp Fire Victims Forced To Find Housing As Last Shelter Closes A deadline looms for survivors of last fall's deadly Camp Fire that destroyed nearly all of the town of Paradise, Calif. The Red Cross shelter where hundreds have lived is closing.

Camp Fire Victims Forced To Find Housing As Last Shelter Closes

A deadline looms for survivors of last fall's deadly Camp Fire that destroyed nearly all of the town of Paradise, Calif. The Red Cross shelter where hundreds have lived is closing.