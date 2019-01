Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged As expected, the Federal Reserve did not raise its key interest rate. But in a reversal from December, the Fed said it will be "patient" as it decides when to change them again.

Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Audio will be available later today. As expected, the Federal Reserve did not raise its key interest rate. But in a reversal from December, the Fed said it will be "patient" as it decides when to change them again. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor