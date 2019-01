U.S.-Chinese Negotiators Begin Day 2 Of High-Stakes Trade Talks Rachel Martin talks to Arthur Kroeber of Gavekal Dragonomics, a financial services firm based in Hong Kong, about the latest round of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators.

U.S.-Chinese Negotiators Begin Day 2 Of High-Stakes Trade Talks U.S.-Chinese Negotiators Begin Day 2 Of High-Stakes Trade Talks U.S.-Chinese Negotiators Begin Day 2 Of High-Stakes Trade Talks Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Arthur Kroeber of Gavekal Dragonomics, a financial services firm based in Hong Kong, about the latest round of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor