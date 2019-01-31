What's Your Superstitious Sports Ritual? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stan Grossfeld/Boston Globe via Getty Images Stan Grossfeld/Boston Globe via Getty Images

What's your superstitious sports ritual?

Is it a prayer, wearing a special T-shirt, not washing your socks or eating a special sandwich? With the Super Bowl this Sunday, we're looking at you Patriots and Rams fans in particular. What are you doing to help ensure your team wins?

NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you. Fill out the form below, and a producer may get in touch.