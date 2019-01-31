Accessibility links
What's Your Superstitious Sports Ritual? Tell Us About It Do you wear a special T-shirt or refuse to wash a certain pair of socks to help your favorite team? NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you.
NPR logo What's Your Superstitious Sports Ritual? Tell Us About It

Sports

What's Your Superstitious Sports Ritual? Tell Us About It

Enlarge this image

Fans cheer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 13. What stuff do you do to help your team? Stan Grossfeld/Boston Globe via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Stan Grossfeld/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Fans cheer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 13. What stuff do you do to help your team?

Stan Grossfeld/Boston Globe via Getty Images

What's your superstitious sports ritual?

Is it a prayer, wearing a special T-shirt, not washing your socks or eating a special sandwich? With the Super Bowl this Sunday, we're looking at you Patriots and Rams fans in particular. What are you doing to help ensure your team wins?

NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from you. Fill out the form below, and a producer may get in touch.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.