Laura Bates: How Can We End Everyday Sexism? Most women experience sexism and harassment on a regular basis — daily acts that are often ignored. With her Everyday Sexism Project, writer Laura Bates wanted to give women an outlet to speak up.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Gender, Power And Fairness.

About Laura Bates' TED Talk

Most women experience sexism and harassment on a regular basis — daily acts that are often ignored. With her Everyday Sexism Project, writer Laura Bates wanted to give women an outlet to speak up.

About Laura Bates

Laura Bates is a writer and activist. In 2012, she founded the Everyday Sexism Project, which began as a website where people could share their experiences of daily, normalized sexism, from street harassment to workplace discrimination to sexual assault and rape.

The project has now collected over 100,000 testimonies from people around the world and launched new branches in 25 countries worldwide.

Bates is the author of Everyday Sexism: The Project that Inspired a Worldwide Movement (2016).

