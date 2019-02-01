Ashley Judd: How Can We—As A Society—Heal From Sexual Violence?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Gender, Power And Fairness.

About Ashley Judd's TED Talk

Ashley Judd has experienced many forms of gendered discrimination, from intense online harassment to assault. Despite her experiences, she says she's optimistic about a future without sexual violence.

About Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd is an American actor and political activist.

For more than a decade, Judd's humanitarian work has focused on gender equality and the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls.

In 2016, she was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations reproductive health and rights agency. Judd has spoken out about her own experiences of sexual violence and empowered many other women to come forward with their stories as well.

Her viral essay "Forget Your Team: Your Online Violence Towards Girls And Women Is What Can Kiss My Ass" was published in 2015.