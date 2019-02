GOP-Led Senate Rebukes President Trump Over Syria Policy The Senate rebukes Trump on foreign policy by voting for a measure opposing efforts to withdraw troops from Syria. Foreign policy is one area where Republicans aren't afraid to stand up to him.

GOP-Led Senate Rebukes President Trump Over Syria Policy

The Senate rebukes Trump on foreign policy by voting for a measure opposing efforts to withdraw troops from Syria. Foreign policy is one area where Republicans aren't afraid to stand up to him.