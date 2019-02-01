'Big Sexy' Bolts From Photo Shoot For Calendar Of Heroes

The New York Fire Department was taking calendar photos. A cat, nicknamed Big Sexy, was photographed lounging on the shoulders of a shirtless EMT but the cat bolted. They're still looking for it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The New York Fire Department was taking photos for a charity calendar. The 2020 Calendar of Heroes will feature pictures of firefighters and medical staff with pets adopted from area shelters. One cat named Buddy was photographed lounging on the shoulders of a shirtless EMT. But then Buddy reportedly bolted under a truck and is believed to have left the firehouse. Maybe the kitty didn't like his foray into modeling. But his nickname is Big Sexy, so I'm guessing he's got some natural talent.

