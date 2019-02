New England Patriots Face The LA Rams In Sunday's Super Bowl In 2002, the Patriots played against the Rams in Super Bowl 36. That was the beginning of a Patriots' dynasty. They are now playing in their eighth Super Bowl since that game.

New England Patriots Face The LA Rams In Sunday's Super Bowl Sports New England Patriots Face The LA Rams In Sunday's Super Bowl New England Patriots Face The LA Rams In Sunday's Super Bowl Audio will be available later today. In 2002, the Patriots played against the Rams in Super Bowl 36. That was the beginning of a Patriots' dynasty. They are now playing in their eighth Super Bowl since that game. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor