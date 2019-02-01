Accessibility links
Sounds Like Intellectual Property In this audio game, we challenge contestants (dramatic game show noise) to identify the trademarked sound effects (drumroll noise).

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
Sounds Like Intellectual Property

Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Katie Brigham and Mariah Black play an audio game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Contestants Katie Brigham and Mariah Black play an audio game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

In this audio game, we challenge contestants (dramatic game show noise) to identify the trademarked sound effects (drumroll noise).

Heard on Bob The Drag Queen And Monét X Change: Some Tea, Some Shade.

