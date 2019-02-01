Accessibility links
Classics On Classics In this music parody game, classic rock songs are rewritten to be about what colleges refer to as "Classics." Warning: This game rocks harder than Medusa's victims.

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
Classics On Classics

Heard on Ask Me Another
House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game, alongside Ophira Eisenberg, on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game, alongside Ophira Eisenberg, on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

In this music parody game, classic rock songs are rewritten to be about what colleges refer to as "Classics." Warning: This game rocks harder than Medusa's victims.

Heard on Bob The Drag Queen And Monét X Change: Some Tea, Some Shade.

