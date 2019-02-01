Weekly Wrap: Schultz Ponders The Presidency, 'Leaving Neverland' Stirs At Sundance

It's Friday. Sam's got one hand in his pocket, and the other one is welcoming LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman and NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates to the studio.

Sam wonders whether Howard Schultz's public exploration of a 2020 presidential run is a legacy effect of Donald Trump, while Karen dives into a story involving collection of voice data from prisoners, as well as other troubling tech tales from the week.

Amy paints a picture of the reaction to the Sundance premiere of Leaving Neverland, a four-hour documentary that details a set of sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

Plus, what's behind the NFL's recent ratings increase, even amid a series of controversies?

