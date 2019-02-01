Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Schultz Ponders The Presidency, 'Leaving Neverland' Stirs At Sundance It's Friday. Sam's got one hand in his pocket, and the other one is welcoming LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman and NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates to the studio. They dive into Howard Schultz's possible 2020 presidential run, the latest in controversial technology and the reaction to a Michael Jackson-focused documentary that premiered at Sundance. Plus, what's with the NFL's recent ratings increase? Clinton Yates from ESPN's 'The Undefeated' weighs in.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Howard Schultz, the billionaire former Starbucks CEO, speaks at a Barnes and Noble bookstore about his new book From the Ground Up. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Howard Schultz, the billionaire former Starbucks CEO, speaks at a Barnes and Noble bookstore about his new book From the Ground Up.

It's Friday. Sam's got one hand in his pocket, and the other one is welcoming LA Times reporter Amy Kaufman and NPR's Karen Grigsby Bates to the studio.

Sam wonders whether Howard Schultz's public exploration of a 2020 presidential run is a legacy effect of Donald Trump, while Karen dives into a story involving collection of voice data from prisoners, as well as other troubling tech tales from the week.

Amy paints a picture of the reaction to the Sundance premiere of Leaving Neverland, a four-hour documentary that details a set of sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

Plus, what's behind the NFL's recent ratings increase, even amid a series of controversies?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.