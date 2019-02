What Led One Venezuelan Protester To Finally Leave His Country NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with Carlos, the Venezuelan protester we first met in June 2017. Even though he insisted he did not want to leave his country, in October, he fled to Belgium.

