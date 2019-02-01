Virginia Governor Apologizes for Racist Image In 1984 Medical School Yearbook

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam apologized on Friday for a 1984 medical school yearbook photo, which shows a person wearing blackface standing next to another person wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Northam said in a statement: "I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now."

Northam didn't specify which of the people in the photo was him.

The page features his name, his undergraduate alma mater, and his interest in pediatrics. The page includes a montage of photos, including one of Northam in a jacket and tie, and another in which he's wearing a cowboy hat.

Northam graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia.

"Racism has no place in Virginia," Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson said in a statement. "These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Governor Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately."

Northam's office released a statement from the governor on Friday evening, apologizing for the image.

"This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service," Northam said in the statement. "I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians' faith in that commitment."

"I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor," he said.