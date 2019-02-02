Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody they can join us most weeks right here at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information, go to wbez.org. Or you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org. Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news.

Tom, Valentine's Day is coming up. And this time, we're going to have to get through it without what?

TOM BODETT: Without - well, there's candy, flowers. We're going to have flowers. We're going to have candy.

SAGAL: Oh, we're not going have...

(CROSSTALK)

SAGAL: ...Candy. We're going to have candy, but we're not going to have one particular kind of candy.

BODETT: Oh, no - not the little message hearts.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODETT: Oh, no. That's...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes - no more little message hearts.

BODETT: That is Valentine candy.

SAGAL: I know.

BODETT: All that other stuff is just stuff.

SAGAL: They're technically called Conversation Hearts. You know them as the candy that do all the talking from, you rock to love bug to I bought you a gift at a gas station.

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM FELBER: Oh, God. I have a chip in my front tooth from...

SAGAL: Right.

FELBER: ...One of those things that - I've had it for probably 30 years.

BODETT: Well, your tooth outlasted the company.

FELBER: I think of them every day.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The company that made them, Necco, went out of business.

FELBER: The New England Confectionery...

SAGAL: Indeed.

FELBER: ...Company.

SAGAL: Very good. And so, basically, they announced their...

BODETT: I didn't know it.

SAGAL: ...End of business, and people freaked out. One woman - this is true - offered her car in exchange for a shipment of these candies. Come on, people. If you don't know the right words to express your feelings, just do what the rest of us do. Stare at your phone until they stop wondering about you and just stare at their own.

(LAUGHTER)

MAEVE HIGGINS: But, you know, I thought there was something up with those candies because the last few packets I got were, like, help up.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Like, keep us in business.

FELBER: Bail us out.

HIGGINS: I didn't - I just ate them.

FELBER: You are our only hope.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: See, I didn't know that they were made by the same company, and I miss Necco Wafers, too.

SAGAL: Yeah. Well...

BODETT: I like them.

SAGAL: If you realize that...

FELBER: You what?

BODETT: I do. I like them.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Those things are not fit to use as poker chips.

BODETT: I know. They've got rat hair in them.

(APPLAUSE)

BODETT: There's a lot that's not perfect about Necco Wafers. But...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But there's a lot that's not perfect...

BODETT: But I liked them.

SAGAL: ...About us. And so it was a fitting candy.

BODETT: Right.

SAGAL: But another company has said, we've bought the contract, and next year, we're going to start making them, and they're going to update the messages.

BODETT: Oh, don't do that.

SAGAL: Yes.

BODETT: No, the dopey messages are what makes them what they are.

SAGAL: Now you're going to get little messages like tweet me, and slide into my DMs and...

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Hello, hottie.

SAGAL: A heart with an eggplant on it.

FELBER: Swipe right.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "E-MAIL MY HEART")

BRITNEY SPEARS: (Singing) E-mail my heart and say our love will never die.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists vie for first place in the lying fair in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

