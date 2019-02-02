Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Tom Bodett, Maeve Higgins and Adam Felber. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Segal.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill is inspired by his favorite 13th century Sufi mystic, Rhymi.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the rest of the week's news. Maeve, this week, a student in France found out his parents were planning to fly in for a visit. He wasn't up for all their drama. We can relate. So he did what anyone would do in this situation. What did he do?

MAEVE HIGGINS: He is French.

SAGAL: He is French, but that's not relevant.

HIGGINS: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's not a cheese or ennui-related answer.

HIGGINS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: There's no berets involved or baguettes.

HIGGINS: Did he turn the plane around or something?

SAGAL: He did. But how did he do that?

HIGGINS: Well, in the movie "Superman"...

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: ...Lois - at on point, he, like, pulls the world back on its axis...

SAGAL: Yes.

HIGGINS: ...When Lois Lane dies.

SAGAL: I remember that.

TOM BODETT: Right.

HIGGINS: So something like that. I don't know the physics.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: I don't know the mechanics.

SAGAL: You're saying...

BODETT: Don't think that works.

SAGAL: ...That in order to keep his parents from visiting him in school...

HIGGINS: Yeah, he...

SAGAL: ...He adversed the polarity of time.

HIGGINS: Yeah. Like I said, I haven't been following the news this week.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I understand. But any of you guys know?

BODETT: I'm guessing he called in a bomb threat or something.

SAGAL: That's what he did.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HIGGINS: He said it was on their plane or he said it was in the airport?

SAGAL: He said it was on their plane, so they had to turn the plane around and fly back.

HIGGINS: Oh, my God.

SAGAL: See, we all know how stressful it is to have your parents visit.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You have to clean out your fridge. You have to wash the dishes. You have to figure out how to get sheets off a bed, so you can wash them.

HIGGINS: You have to explain how long you've been using their Netflix password for.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: In French, which you don't even speak.

SAGAL: That's the worst.

BODETT: And now his parents will visit him in prison...

SAGAL: Exactly.

BODETT: ...Where he can't leave or hide.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam, CNN Business reports that employees across the country are experiencing extreme stress over what part of office life?

ADAM FELBER: Casual Friday.

SAGAL: Exactly right. Casual Friday.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FELBER: All right.

SAGAL: They're stressed out by business casual.

FELBER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: As more and more offices relax their dress codes, employees don't know how to dress. When it was just wear a suit and tie - that's pretty obvious. But when your employee handbook says, use your best judgment or dress appropriately or you do you, queen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: What does that mean? What's too casual? What's too formal? When in doubt, just cover all the bases and wear a tuxedo on top and pajamas on the bottom.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: But I think - you know how the thing is, like, you should wear the same thing every day like Steve Jobs?

SAGAL: Yeah.

HIGGINS: Maybe they should do that.

SAGAL: Yeah, just wear the same thing every day.

HIGGINS: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah

FELBER: Yeah. There's nothing creepy about about a uniform that you wear every day to work.

HIGGINS: No.

FELBER: Like all the other workers.

SAGAL: Yeah.

HIGGINS: Yeah, like - just like - you could wear a cop uniform one day. You could wear a nurse uniform one day.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Basically, you're suggesting that employees be treated like the Village People.

HIGGINS: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

