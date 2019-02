New Court Documents Reveal OxyContin Manufacturer's Marketing Tactics Court documents released show that Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin, sought to push doctors to prescribe the painkiller even though the company knew it was addictive and dangerous.

New Court Documents Reveal OxyContin Manufacturer's Marketing Tactics Law New Court Documents Reveal OxyContin Manufacturer's Marketing Tactics New Court Documents Reveal OxyContin Manufacturer's Marketing Tactics Audio will be available later today. Court documents released show that Purdue Pharma, which manufactures OxyContin, sought to push doctors to prescribe the painkiller even though the company knew it was addictive and dangerous. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor