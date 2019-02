Pope Francis Set To Make Historic Trip To Arabian Peninsula Pope Francis travels to the United Arab Emirates, where he will be the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula, known as the cradle of Islam. The UAE is home to one million Catholics.

