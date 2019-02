The History Behind The Highs And Lows Of The Marginal Tax Rate There was shock this week at the suggestion of a 70 percent tax rate. But law professor Dorothy Brown explains to NPR's Scott Simon that the U.S.'s marginal tax rate has been as high as 94 percent.

