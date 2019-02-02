Va. Governor Says He Won't Resign Over Racist Photo

Enlarge this image toggle caption Steve Helber/AP Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is not stepping down, a day after acknowledging he was one of two people in a photo taken more than 30 years ago, dressed either in black face or as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Ofirah Yheskel, a spokeswoman for Gov. Northam, told NPR's Sarah McCammon that Northam will not resign. The photo appeared on his 1984 yearbook page from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas' office told NPR Northam reached out "to Senator Lucas to say it's not him in the picture, and he is not resigning."

Calls for Northam's resignation have mounted, and dozens of protesters have gathered outside the governor's mansion in Richmond, Va. "Resign now!" demonstrators chanted. Many spoke about how Northam's photo feels like a betrayal, member station WCVE's Craig Carper reports for NPR. Francesca Leigh Davis helped organize the demonstration, and had these words for Northam: "We trusted you. Maybe you have changed. People do. But we believe in reconciliation. A black man stands behind you. Step away so he can step forward. Resign today."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Northam's resignation on Saturday, saying that the yearbook photograph is "racist and contrary to fundamental American values." She said via Twitter that she is joining her colleagues in Virginia in calling for Northam to "do the right thing."

The Virginia Democratic Party had earlier said Northam should resign, and top Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly have also said he should step down.

On Friday the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus released a statement which read, "We are still processing what we have seen about the Governor but unequivocally say that what has been revealed is disgusting, reprehensible, and offensive. We feel complete betrayal. The legacy of slavery, racism, and Jim Crow has been an albatross around the necks of African Americans for over 400 years."

"These pictures rip off the scabs of an excruciatingly painful history and are a piercing reminder of this nation's sins. Those who would excuse the pictures are just as culpable," it continued.

In a statement on Friday evening, Northam said, "I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now."

In a subsequent video, Northam said his behavior "falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor," and that he is "ready to do the hard work of regaining your trust."