The Role Climate Change Plays In Weather Extremes After a week of record-cold temperatures, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe about how climate change is leading to more weather extremes.

The Role Climate Change Plays In Weather Extremes Environment The Role Climate Change Plays In Weather Extremes The Role Climate Change Plays In Weather Extremes Audio will be available later today. After a week of record-cold temperatures, NPR's Michel Martin speaks with climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe about how climate change is leading to more weather extremes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor