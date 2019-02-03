Patriots, Rams Set To Lock Horns In 2nd Super Bowl Showdown

Enlarge this image toggle caption David Goldman/AP David Goldman/AP

Better shake off that déjà vu, dear friends.

Sure, for the second time in as many decades, the Super Bowl features a David versus Goliath clash between the Patriots and the Rams — but this time, the teams have swapped roles. The Rams aren't the big, bad favorites they were back in 2002, the last time they met the Patriots on the NFL's biggest stage. And the Patriots aren't exactly the lovable underdogs they were when Tom Brady was just a blushing sophomore.

These days, the Rams hail from Los Angeles, Brady's Hall of Fame career is old enough to vote and the question on the minds of everyone outside New England is some variation on the following: Could the Patriots please quit winning already?

It's far from the only question that may get an answer Sunday. Both sides are entering the game with a teeming host of them. That includes what defensive mastermind Bill Belichick has up his sleeve to stop the Rams' inventive offense, and whether the Patriots coach can be convinced to even wear sleeves with his trademark hoodie.

Whatever answers may come, we'll be here, live-blogging it all — and because we're NPR, occasionally tweeting poetry while we're at it. Check back here around kickoff, and be sure to send us your own #superbowlhaiku if inspiration so moves you.

If we like it, your little poetic gem may just make an appearance here.

Live Blog

Updated at 6:54 p.m. ET

Just minutes into the game, the Rams — who also won the coin toss — made their first interception. Nickell Robey-Coleman jumped high and knocked the ball out of the air — and Cory Littleton slid in to make the catch.

It was a rare interception for Brady, who has twice thrown 48 passes without an interception in a Super Bowl, and a potentially positive sign for the Rams.

Meanwhile on the sidelines, Coach McVay's "get-back guy" is hard at work already, keeping the young coach out of the game's way.

Update at 6:03 p.m. ET

What's up with Wade Phillips' coat?

It's over 60 degrees in Atlanta ahead of kickoff – a balmy evening on the heels of the recent polar vortex — but Wade Phillips, defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, strolled into Mercedes-Benz Stadium sporting a heavy sheepskin coat.

Phillips, the 71-year-old veteran working with 33-year-old head coach Sean McVay, paid tribute to his late father with a coat and cowboy hat identical to Oail Andrew "Bum" Phillips' renowned outfit.

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

Bum was a head coach in the NFL in the 1970's and 80's, first for the dominant Houston Oilers then for the New Orleans Saints. He cut a striking Texan figure as he strolled the sidelines in his unmistakable cowboy hat and boots.

"Bum Phillips was a country cowboy, never met a stranger, was a great player's coach," John McClain, who has covered the NFL for 40 years, told NPR in 2013. "He would stop practice, and he would have an ice cream truck come on the field."

Bum died in 2013, at the age of 90. The younger Phillips — who is currently the second-oldest coordinator in the NFL — has written a book about his father, "Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football and Life."