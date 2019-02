Reuters Investigation Finds UAE Employed Former NSA Hackers As Spies NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Joel Schectman of Reuters, who co-wrote a report about former NSA hackers who went to work for the United Arab Emirates and spied on human rights advocates.

Reuters Investigation Finds UAE Employed Former NSA Hackers As Spies Middle East Reuters Investigation Finds UAE Employed Former NSA Hackers As Spies Reuters Investigation Finds UAE Employed Former NSA Hackers As Spies Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Joel Schectman of Reuters, who co-wrote a report about former NSA hackers who went to work for the United Arab Emirates and spied on human rights advocates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor