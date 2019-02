Democrats Nationwide Call For Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam To Resign Democrats across the country have called for the resignation of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam after a racist photo surfaced from his yearbook, indicating a move toward zero-tolerance in the party.

