Fact Check: Democratic Response By Stacey Abrams To State Of The Union Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, is delivering the remarks Tuesday night. Read a transcript of the speech with NPR reporters' annotations.
Fact Check: Democratic Response To Trump's State Of The Union Address

Fact Check: Democratic Response To Trump's State Of The Union Address

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, pictured on Nov. 6, 2018, is giving the 2019 Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, pictured on Nov. 6, 2018, is giving the 2019 Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Stacey Abrams, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and potential Senate candidate, is delivering the Democrats' response to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

"She is just a great spokesperson. She is an incredible leader," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said when announcing that Abrams would give the remarks. "She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. And she has, if you look at her background — she knows what working people, middle-class people go through."

NPR reporters are annotating Abrams' response, adding context and analysis. Read Trump's address in full, with annotations.

