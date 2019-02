Wisconsin Boy Is Hooked On Crocheting And Giving Back Jonah Larson is a globally renowned crocheter — at the age of 11. He sells most of his goods on Instagram and donates a portion to the Ethiopian orphanage from which he was adopted.

Wisconsin Boy Is Hooked On Crocheting And Giving Back

Jonah Larson is a globally renowned crocheter — at the age of 11. He sells most of his goods on Instagram and donates a portion to the Ethiopian orphanage from which he was adopted.