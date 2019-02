Trump Accused Of Moving Too Fast With Plans To Drill For Oil In Alaska The Trump administration is holding public hearings on its push to drill oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Critics say the process is being rushed to downplay environmental risks.

Trump Accused Of Moving Too Fast With Plans To Drill For Oil In Alaska Trump Accused Of Moving Too Fast With Plans To Drill For Oil In Alaska Trump Accused Of Moving Too Fast With Plans To Drill For Oil In Alaska Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is holding public hearings on its push to drill oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Critics say the process is being rushed to downplay environmental risks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor