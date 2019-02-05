CEO's Death Leaves Investors In Cryptocurrency Exchange In A Bind

The Canadian cryptocurrency exchange says its founder and CEO, Gerald Cotten, was the only one who knew crucial passwords to access some $190 million in bitcoin and other funds.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Fans of the digital currency bitcoin say they love it because it's secure. But investors in the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange are in a bind. They have this account worth $190 million U.S., and it's locked in a so-called cold storage account online. Thousands of investors have money in there. But only one person had the password, and he died. Security experts want to break in and free the bitcoin, but they can't, you know, because it's so secure. It's MORNING EDITION.

