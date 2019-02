Contract Employees Are Still Trying To Recover From Shutdown A week and a half after the end of the government shutdown, low-income contractors are still trying to recover, while worrying that they might face another shutdown next week.

Contract Employees Are Still Trying To Recover From Shutdown National Contract Employees Are Still Trying To Recover From Shutdown Contract Employees Are Still Trying To Recover From Shutdown Audio will be available later today. A week and a half after the end of the government shutdown, low-income contractors are still trying to recover, while worrying that they might face another shutdown next week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor