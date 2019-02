Pope Francis Ends Historic Trip To The United Arab Emirates With Papal Mass Pope Francis ended the first-ever trip by a pope to the Arabian Peninsula with mass at an open-air sports stadium. The Vatican said the trip was meant to highlight fraternity among religions.

Pope Francis Ends Historic Trip To The United Arab Emirates With Papal Mass Religion Pope Francis Ends Historic Trip To The United Arab Emirates With Papal Mass Pope Francis Ends Historic Trip To The United Arab Emirates With Papal Mass Audio will be available later today. Pope Francis ended the first-ever trip by a pope to the Arabian Peninsula with mass at an open-air sports stadium. The Vatican said the trip was meant to highlight fraternity among religions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor