Charly Bliss Announces New Album 'Young Enough,' Shares Single 'Capacity' "Capacity" is deliriously fun power-pop accompanied by a mini-heist film of a music video. The new album is out May 10.
Charly Bliss Announces New Album 'Young Enough,' Shares Single 'Capacity'

Charly Bliss Announces New Album 'Young Enough,' Shares Single 'Capacity'

Sometimes, letting go of a fraught emotional connection is the only way to preserve yourself. Charly Bliss unveils this truth in its mini-heist film of a music video for "Capacity," an anthem for emotional exhaustion at the hands of someone you deeply care for. It sets the band's deliriously fun power-pop in early-aughts Liz Phair territory, and is the first taste of the band's new album, Young Enough, due out May 10.

Directed by Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner (and featuring a gonzo news reporter cameo from her as well), the video is set in the midst of a heist gone wrong. With all the money and booze (and neon signs) in the world, our protagonist remains miserable. "'Capacity' is a song about wanting to kill your inner people-pleaser," writes Charly Bliss' Eva Hendricks in a press release, "and Michelle beautifully presented a parallel concept, which warns of the perils of getting swept up in other people's bulls***."

Young Enough is out May 10 via Barsuk Records.