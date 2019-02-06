Elephant Seals Take Over California Beach

The partial government shutdown is over, for now, but its effects are still felt at Point Reyes National Seashore. The workers furloughed included those who would have kept elephant seals away.

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The partial government shutdown is over for now, but its effects are still felt at Point Reyes National Seashore. Federal workers furloughed included those who would have kept the elephant seals away from a popular beach there. The giant seals overran the California beach. And now that they have it, the feds will let them stay awhile. The LA Times published a picture of a male elephant seal mating with a female, amid orange traffic cones in the parking lot.

