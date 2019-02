Arizona Border Town Residents Respond To SOTU Residents of the border town Yuma, Ariz., react to President Trump's State of the Union speech, which continued his hard-line stance on border security and immigration.

Arizona Border Town Residents Respond To SOTU National Arizona Border Town Residents Respond To SOTU Arizona Border Town Residents Respond To SOTU Audio will be available later today. Residents of the border town Yuma, Ariz., react to President Trump's State of the Union speech, which continued his hard-line stance on border security and immigration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor